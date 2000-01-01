Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals, made in the U.S.A. It manufactures liquid, powder and oral solid dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytic, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. Its generic products include Erythromycin Ethylsuccinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Flecainide, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema, Methazolamide, Metoclopramide Syrup Nilutamide, Nimodipine, Opium Tincture, Oxycodone Capsules, Oxycodone Oral Solution, Propafenone, and Vancomycin.ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiary is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals.