Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ANIK
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ANIK
- Market Cap$403.370m
- SymbolNASDAQ:ANIK
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorBiotechnology
- Currency
- ISINUS0352551081
Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. It is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies. The company's product profile includes Orthobiologics, Dermal, Surgical and other of which Orthobiologics products generates maximum revenue to the company.Anika Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for tissue protection, healing and repair.