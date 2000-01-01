Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. It is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies. The company's product profile includes Orthobiologics, Dermal, Surgical and other of which Orthobiologics products generates maximum revenue to the company.Anika Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for tissue protection, healing and repair.