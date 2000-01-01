Anima Holding SpA (MTA:ANIM)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ANIM

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ANIM

  • Market Cap€1.736bn
  • SymbolMTA:ANIM
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorAsset Management
  • Currency
  • ISINIT0004998065

Company Profile

Anima Holding SpA is one of the leading Italian independent asset management operator. Its offering is composed of Italian mutual funds, open-ended umbrella funds domiciled in Ireland and in Luxembourg, and pension funds.

Latest ANIM news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .