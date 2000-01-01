Company Profile

Animalcare Group PLC is active in the healthcare division in the United Kingdom. It is one of the leading generic veterinary medicines companies. The company mainly caters to veterinary professionals in the treatment of companion animals through a product line comprised of licensed veterinary medicines and companion animal identification products and services. Its only reportable segment is Pharmaceutical which includes the development and marketing of innovative pharmaceutical products. The company has a presence in Belgium, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and Other Countries of which Spain derives a majority of revenue to the company.Animalcare Group PLC is a veterinary drugs company in the UK. It supplies licensed veterinary medicines and companion animal identification products and services to veterinary professionals.