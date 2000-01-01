Company Profile

Anixter International is a leading distributor of network, security, electrical, and utility power products and services. The company has a global footprint with 316 warehouse or branch locations across 50 countries and offers 130,000 customers access to nearly 600,000 products, as well as value-added supply chain and technical services. Anixter operates three distinct businesses: network and security solutions, electrical and electronics solutions, and utility power solutions.Anixter International Inc is a value-added distributor of communications and security, electrical wire, and cable products and fasteners.