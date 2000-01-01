Anixter International Inc (NYSE:AXE)

North American company
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - AXE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - AXE

  • Market Cap$2.986bn
  • SymbolNYSE:AXE
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorIndustrial Distribution
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0352901054

Company Profile

Anixter International is a leading distributor of network, security, electrical, and utility power products and services. The company has a global footprint with 316 warehouse or branch locations across 50 countries and offers 130,000 customers access to nearly 600,000 products, as well as value-added supply chain and technical services. Anixter operates three distinct businesses: network and security solutions, electrical and electronics solutions, and utility power solutions.Anixter International Inc is a value-added distributor of communications and security, electrical wire, and cable products and fasteners.

Latest AXE news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .