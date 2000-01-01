Annaly Capital Management Inc 7 5/8 % Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shs Series -C- (NYSE:NLYPC.CL)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - NLYPC.CL

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - NLYPC.CL

  • Market Cap$0.000m
  • SymbolNYSE:NLYPC.CL
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • SectorREIT - Diversified
  • Currency
  • ISINUS0357107061

Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management Inc is a part of the real estate sector. As a mortgage real estate investment trust, it owns a portfolio of real estate related investments, including mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

Latest NLYPC.CL news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .