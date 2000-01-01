Company Profile

Anoto Group AB is a technology company specializes in digital writing and drawing solutions. The company is organized into three business units - Enterprise Solutions and Licensing which focuses on systems, products, and services that target businesses, primarily in the field of forms processing, document management, and signature capture, Notetaking business, and Education business. The company generates revenues from mainly product sales but also from licenses and royalties in multiple geographies. It offers a broad portfolio of products, applications and services to business, consumer and education markets, including digital note-taking, creative solutions, collaborative solutions, classroom learning solutions, and document processing and management.