Anpario (LSE:ANP)

UK company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ANP

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ANP

  • Market Cap£76.920m
  • SymbolLSE:ANP
  • IndustryConsumer Defensive
  • SectorPackaged Foods
  • Currency
  • ISINGB00B3NWT178

Company Profile

Anpario PLC produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene and nutrition. Its brands include Kiotechagil, Meriden and Optivite.

Latest ANP news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .

ANP Regulatory news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .