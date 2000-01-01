Company Profile

Ansarada Group Ltd formerly thedocyard Ltd develops and provides cloud-based software for legal and finance organizations. It operates as a Software as a Service (SaaS) model with its clients being organisations that undertake complex transactions such as legal and accounting firms, corporate and financial advisers, financial institutions and listed or multinational companies. Some services provided are Workflow management, Collaboration, Secure file sharing, Project Management, and Escrow services. Geographically, majority of the business is done in the Australian market.