Company Info - ANN

  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:ANN
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorMedical Instruments & Supplies
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000ANN9

Company Profile

Ansell is a leading supplier of protective gloves for use in industrial and healthcare settings, earning approximately 55% of revenue and 65% of operating profit from the healthcare segment. The company holds a large number of patents and the majority of sales come from its key branded product ranges. Ansell has a global manufacturing and distribution footprint and distributes via key partners as well as directly across more than 100 countries. In fiscal 2020, Ansell earned 42% of revenue in North America, 33% from Europe, Middle East and Africa, 11% across Asia Pacific and the remaining 7% in Latin America.Ansell Ltd is a part of the healthcare industry. Its core area of interest lies in manufacturing all types of protection products for industrial workers, healthcare professionals and patients.

