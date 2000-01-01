Company Profile

Ansell is a leading supplier of protective gloves for use in industrial and healthcare settings, earning approximately 53% of revenue and 57% of operating profit from the healthcare segment. The company holds a large number of patents and the majority of sales come from its key branded product ranges. Ansell has a global manufacturing and distribution footprint and distributes via key partners as well as directly across more than 100 countries. In fiscal 2019, Ansell earned 45% of revenue in North America, 35% from Europe, Middle East and Africa, 12% across Asia Pacific and the remaining 7% in Latin America.Ansell Ltd is a part of the healthcare industry. Its core area of interest lies in manufacturing all types of protection products for industrial workers, healthcare professionals and patients.