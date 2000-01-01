Company Profile

Founded in 1970, Ansys is an engineering simulation software company that enables its customers to test products by simulating multiple concepts before the manufacturing or design process is complete. Ansys' software makes it easy for companies to develop products better, faster, and less expensively. Ansys serves over 40,000 customers, and its software can be found in industries such as aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, healthcare, electronics, consumer goods, and many more. Around 75% of the company's revenue is recurring.Ansys Inc functions in the software industry. It develops and markets engineering software and services catering to engineers, designers, researchers and students across a broad spectrum of industries and academia.