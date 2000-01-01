Company Profile

Anta Sports is the largest Chinese sportswear company, engaging in the design, manufacturing, and marketing of sportswear. Brands under Anta’s management include the Anta core brand, Fila, Descente, Sprandi, Kolon, and KingKow. As of the end of June 2019, the company had 12,479 stores, of which 10,223 were Anta stores and 1,788 were Fila stores.ANTA Sports Products Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of sportswear. Its brand includes Anta core brand, Fila, Anta Kids, and Descente.