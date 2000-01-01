ANTA Sports Products Ltd (SEHK:2020)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 2020
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 2020
- Market CapHKD196.557bn
- SymbolSEHK:2020
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorLeisure
- Currency
- ISINKYG040111059
Company Profile
ANTA Sports Products Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of sportswear. Its brand includes Anta core brand, Fila, Anta Kids, and Descente.