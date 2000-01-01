ANTA Sports Products Ltd (SEHK:2020)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 2020

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 2020

  • Market CapHKD196.557bn
  • SymbolSEHK:2020
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorLeisure
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG040111059

Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Ltd is engaged in designing, manufacturing, and marketing of sportswear. Its brand includes Anta core brand, Fila, Anta Kids, and Descente.

Latest 2020 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .