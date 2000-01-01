Antalis (EURONEXT:ANTA)

European company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - ANTA

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ANTA

  • Market Cap€58.590m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ANTA
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPackaging And Containers
  • Currency
  • ISINFR0013258589

Company Profile

Antalis International SA is a professional distributor of Paper and Packaging solutions and Visual Communication products. The company provides paper reams for printers, graphic designers and publishers and for packaging and for production of signage.

Latest ANTA news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .