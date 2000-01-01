Company Profile

Antares Pharma Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies including novel, pressure-assisted injectors. The company's products include OTREXUP, Elestrin, Gelnique, Makena, and others.