Company Profile

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Ltd is a manufacturer of ceramic tiles in China. Its ceramic tiles are used for exterior siding, interior flooring, and design in residential and commercial buildings. The company's products are Porcelain, Glazed, Glazed porcelain, Rustic, and Ultra thin tiles which are sold under the Hengda or HD brand, the Hengdeli or HDL brand, TOERTO, WULIQIAO and Pottery Capital of Tang Dynasty brands.China Ceramics Co Ltd manufactures and sells ceramic tiles used for exterior siding and for interior flooring & design in buildings. Its product categories are: porcelain tiles, glazed tiles, glazed porcelain tiles, rustic tiles & polished glazed tiles.