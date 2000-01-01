Company Profile

AnteoTech Ltd is an nanotechnology company, developing and commercializing products in the life sciences research, in-vitro diagnostics, energy and medical devices markets. Its products include Luminex platform, Biosensor applications, particle coupling, and Streptavidin products.Anteo Diagnostics Ltd is engaged in development and commercialisation of specialised surfaces used in life sciences, and the research & development of surfaces for specific binding of proteins ('abiotics').