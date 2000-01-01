Company Profile

Admedus Ltd is an Australia-based structural heart company engaged in the sale, distribution, maintenance and implementation of infusion solutions to hospitals and health facilities. It is also involved in the manufacturing, sale and distribution of proprietary ADAPT regenerative tissue products globally; and research and development of regenerative medicine and immunotherapies. Its operating segments are Infusion business; ADAPT business; and Regenerative medicine R&D, of which it derives key revenue from the ADAPT business covering bio implant operations; inclusive of sales, distribution and manufacturing. The company derives key revenue from Australia and the U.S.Admedus Ltd is an Australia based healthcare company which develops, commercializes and distributes next-generation medical technologies and devices.