Antero Midstream GP LP (NYSE:AMGP)
Company Info - AMGP
- Market Cap$2.335bn
- SymbolNYSE:AMGP
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- ISINUS03675Y1038
Company Profile
Antero Midstream GP LP owns, operates and develops midstream energy infrastructure primarily to service Antero Resources' production and completion activity in the Appalachian Basin's Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale located in West Virginia and Ohio.