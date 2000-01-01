Antero Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AM
- Market Cap$4.470bn
- SymbolNYSE:AM
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Midstream
- Currency
- ISINUS03673L1035
Company Profile
Antero Midstream Partners LP is engaged in providing midstream services to Antero under a long-term, fixed-fee contract. Its assets consist of gathering pipelines and compressor stations.