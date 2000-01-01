Antevenio SA (EURONEXT:ALANT)

European company
Market Info - ALANT

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ALANT

  • Market Cap€28.350m
  • SymbolEURONEXT:ALANT
  • IndustryCommunication Services
  • SectorAdvertising Agencies
  • Currency
  • ISINES0109429037

Company Profile

Antevenio SA operates in an online marketing industry. The company specializes in performance and brand marketing. It has two segments that drive the operations - Online Advertising and Technology services.

