Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

North American company
  Market Cap $73.721bn
  NYSE:ANTM
  Industry Healthcare
  ISIN US0367521038

Company Profile

Anthem Inc is a health benefits company offering a network-based managed care plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its business segments are Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other.

