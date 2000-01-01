Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ANTM
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ANTM
- Market Cap$73.721bn
- SymbolNYSE:ANTM
- IndustryHealthcare
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINUS0367521038
Company Profile
Anthem Inc is a health benefits company offering a network-based managed care plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid and Medicare markets. Its business segments are Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business and Other.