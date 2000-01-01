Antibe Therapeutics Inc (TSE:ATE)

North American company
Market Info - ATE

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ATE

  • Market CapCAD0.000m
  • SymbolTSE:ATE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0370251039

Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc develops safer, non-addictive medicines for pain and inflammation. Its technology involves linking a hydrogen sulfide-releasing molecule to an existing drug to produce an improved and patented medicine. The company's drug, ATB-346, targets the global need for a safer, non-addictive drug for chronic pain and inflammation. ATB-352, the second drug in pipeline, targets the urgent global need for a non-addictive analgesic for treating severe acute pain, while ATB-340 is a GI-safe derivative of aspirin. Its operating segment includes Antibe and Citagenix. The company generates maximum revenue from Citagenix segment and geographically from Canada. Citagenix segment is a marketer and distributor of regenerative medicines serving the dental and orthopaedic market places.Antibe Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare company. It is engaged in the development of patents and out-licensing of improved compounds of existing drugs. The company has two primary business segments: Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix.

