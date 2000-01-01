Antibe Therapeutics Inc (TSX:ATE)

North American company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Company Info - ATE

  • Market CapCAD117.890m
  • SymbolTSX:ATE
  • IndustryHealthcare
  • SectorBiotechnology
  • Currency
  • ISINCA0370251039

Company Profile

Antibe Therapeutics Inc is a healthcare company. It is engaged in the development of patents and out-licensing of improved compounds of existing drugs. The company has two primary business segments: Antibe Therapeutics and Citagenix.

Latest ATE news

