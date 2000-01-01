Antilles Gold Ltd (ASX:AAU)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AAU
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AAU
- Market CapAUD0.000m
- SymbolASX:AAU
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINAU0000115172
Company Profile
Antilles Gold Ltd, formerly PanTerra Gold Ltd acts as a gold producer focused on the development of gold and silver properties in North America and Latin America. The principal activities of the company include the operation of a process plant at Las Lagunas to extract gold and silver from the Pueblo Viejo mine, and evaluation of potential sources of suitable concentrate for feed to the Las Lagunas plant on completion of the tailings retreatment operation.PanTerra Gold Ltd acts as a gold producer focused on the development of gold and silver properties in North America and Latin America.