Company Profile

Antilles Gold Ltd, formerly PanTerra Gold Ltd acts as a gold producer focused on the development of gold and silver properties in North America and Latin America. The principal activities of the company include the operation of a process plant at Las Lagunas to extract gold and silver from the Pueblo Viejo mine, and evaluation of potential sources of suitable concentrate for feed to the Las Lagunas plant on completion of the tailings retreatment operation.PanTerra Gold Ltd acts as a gold producer focused on the development of gold and silver properties in North America and Latin America.