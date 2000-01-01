Company Profile

Antioquia Gold Inc is a Canada-based mineral exploration and development company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resource properties in Colombia. The company's project includes Cisneros project. The project covers approximately 5,630 hectares and is located in the central portion of the department of Antioquia, about 55 kilometres northeast of Medellin.