Antler Gold Inc (TSX:ANTL)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - ANTL
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - ANTL
- Market CapCAD2.280m
- SymbolTSX:ANTL
- IndustryBasic Material
- SectorGold
- Currency
- ISINCA03718X1042
Company Profile
Antler Gold Inc, formerly Northwest Arm Capital Inc is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. Its project includes Wilding Lake Project.