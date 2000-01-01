Anton Oilfield Services Group (SEHK:3337)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 3337
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 3337
- Market CapHKD2.495bn
- SymbolSEHK:3337
- IndustryEnergy
- SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
- Currency
- ISINKYG039991024
Company Profile
Anton Oilfield Services Group and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing oilfield technical services and manufacturing & trading of related products in the People's Republic of China and oversea countries.