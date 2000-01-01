Anton Oilfield Services Group (SEHK:3337)

APAC company
Company Info - 3337

  • Market CapHKD2.495bn
  • SymbolSEHK:3337
  • IndustryEnergy
  • SectorOil & Gas Equipment & Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG039991024

Company Profile

Anton Oilfield Services Group and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing oilfield technical services and manufacturing & trading of related products in the People's Republic of China and oversea countries.

