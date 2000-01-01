Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp is engaged in the business of investment, financing, & management of a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities & residential mortgage loans which includes different types of investments such as Agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-agency mortgage-backed securities, & Residential mortgage loans through consolidated securitization trusts. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates or CMOs in which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise. Non-Agency MBS are issued by companies that are not guaranteed by federally sponsored enterprises, and the company finances its residential mortgage loans through asset-backed securities issued by the consolidated securitization trusts.