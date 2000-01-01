Anxian Yuan China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:922)
- Market CapHKD127.370m
- SymbolSEHK:922
- IndustryConsumer Cyclical
- SectorPersonal Services
- ISINBMG0400Q1197
Anxian Yuan China Holdings Ltd a funeral service company. Its products and services included cemetery tomb, etiquette service, funeral supplies sales. The company mainly operates businesses in China.