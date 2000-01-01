Anxian Yuan China Holdings Ltd (SEHK:922)

Market Info - 922

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 922

  • Market CapHKD127.370m
  • SymbolSEHK:922
  • IndustryConsumer Cyclical
  • SectorPersonal Services
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0400Q1197

Company Profile

Anxian Yuan China Holdings Ltd a funeral service company. Its products and services included cemetery tomb, etiquette service, funeral supplies sales. The company mainly operates businesses in China.

