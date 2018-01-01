Aon Class A (NYSE:AON) Share Price

Company Profile

Aon is a leading global provider of insurance and reinsurance brokerage and human resource solutions. Its operations are tilted toward its brokerage operations. Headquartered in London, Aon has about 50,000 employees and operations in 120 countries around the world.Aon PLC acts as a provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage, human resource consulting, and outsourcing solutions. The commercial risk solutions generate maximum revenue.