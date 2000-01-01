Company Profile

AorTech International PLC is a biomedical polymer technology, components, and medical device company. Its only operating segment being exploiting the value of its IP and know-how. The company generates revenue from License fees and royalty revenue. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the USA and also has a presence in Europe and Rest of the world. It has developed biostable, implantable polymers, including technology such as Elast-Eon, Elast-Eon Carbonate Silicone (ECSil) and Elast-Eon Reaction Injection Molding (RIM) technology.AorTech International PLC through its subsidiary is engaged in the development, exploitation & commercialization of biomedical polymer technology, components and medical devices.