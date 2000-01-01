Aowei Holding Ltd (SEHK:1370)

APAC company
Market Info - 1370

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1370

  • Market CapHKD2.780bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1370
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0403E1052

Company Profile

Aowei Holding Ltd is engaged in the exploration, mining, processing and trading of iron ore products. The company owns and operates four mines located in the Hebei Province of China selling iron ore concentrates.

