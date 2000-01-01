Aowei Holding Ltd (SEHK:1370)
- Market CapHKD2.780bn
- SymbolSEHK:1370
- IndustryBasic Material
- ISINKYG0403E1052
Aowei Holding Ltd is engaged in the exploration, mining, processing and trading of iron ore products. The company owns and operates four mines located in the Hebei Province of China selling iron ore concentrates.