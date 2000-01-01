Company Profile

A.P. Eagers is a diversified automotive retailing group, the second largest in the Australian market. The company offers a range of products and services including the sale of new and used vehicles, vehicle repair services and parts among others. The company also facilitates vehicle financing through third-party providers. Additionally, A.P. Eagers operates a truck retailing business offering a similar range of products and services.