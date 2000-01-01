AP Rentals Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1496)

APAC company
Market Info - 1496

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1496

  • Market CapHKD216.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1496
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • SectorRental & Leasing Services
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0501C1006

Company Profile

AP Rentals Holdings Ltd operates as an equipment rental service company in Hong Kong. It operates through two segments namely Leasing and Trading.

