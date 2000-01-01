APA Group (ASX:APA)
APAC company
This share can be held in
Market CapAUD0.000m
SymbolASX:APA
IndustryUtilities
SectorUtilities - Regulated Gas
ISINAU000000APA1
APA Group is Australia's largest gas infrastructure company with an extensive portfolio of transmission pipelines, distribution networks, and storage facilities. It is internally managed and has direct operational control over all assets. It owns minority stakes in a few smaller gas infrastructure companies and manages operations for most of these. The stapled securities comprise a unit in Australian Pipeline Trust and in APT Investment Trust.APA Group is natural gas infrastructure company that owns, manages and operates a portfolio of energy assets. Its natural gas pipelines connect sources of supply and markets across mainland Australia.