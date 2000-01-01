APAC Coal Ltd (ASX:AAL)

APAC company
  • Market CapAUD0.000m
  • SymbolASX:AAL
  • IndustryBasic Material
  • SectorCoal
  • Currency
  • ISINAU000000AAL0

Company Profile

APAC Coal Ltd is a coal exploration company focusing on a project located in East Kalimantan, Indonesia. It is a subsidiary of Singapore listed Magnus Energy Group, the upstream petroleum and coal business.

