APAC Resources Ltd (SEHK:1104)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1104
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1104
- Market CapHKD1.219bn
- SymbolSEHK:1104
- IndustryFinancial Services
- SectorCapital Markets
- Currency
- ISINBMG0403V2062
Company Profile
APAC Resources Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the commodity trading business and natural source investment business.