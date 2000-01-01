APAC Resources Ltd (SEHK:1104)

APAC company
Market Info - 1104

Company Info - 1104

  • Market CapHKD1.219bn
  • SymbolSEHK:1104
  • IndustryFinancial Services
  • SectorCapital Markets
  • Currency
  • ISINBMG0403V2062

Company Profile

APAC Resources Ltd is an investment holding company principally engaged in the commodity trading business and natural source investment business.

