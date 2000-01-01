Company Profile

Apache, based in Houston, is one of the largest independent exploration and production companies in the world. It operates primarily in the U.S., Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname. At year-end 2019, proved reserves totaled 1.0 billion barrels of oil equivalent, with net reported production of 417 mboe/d (68% of which was oil and natural gas liquids, with the remainder comprising natural gas).Apache Corp is engaged in the oil and gas sector. As an independent energy company, its activities include exploration, development and production of natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids.