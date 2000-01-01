Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE:AIV)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - AIV
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - AIV
- Market Cap$7.513bn
- SymbolNYSE:AIV
- IndustryReal Estate
- SectorREIT - Residential
- Currency
- ISINUS03748R7540
Company Profile
Apartment Investment & Management Co is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, or REIT, engaged in the ownership and operation of a diversified portfolio of apartment properties.