Company Profile

APG SGA SA is a Swiss out-of-home advertising company engaged in the procurement, installation, and maintenance of street furniture advertising. The company's ads typically appear on shelters, city map installations, telephone booths, and transportation areas. The vast majority of the company's revenue is from Switzerland, while the company's remaining operations focus on surrounding European countries. APG SGA provides a full suite of services for its customers. The company partners with landowners to acquire advertising space and then designs and implements ad strategies. It also maintains ads and provides performance reviews.APG SGA SA is a media company, which offers advertising services. It offers poster, screens and related media as promotions and mobile advertising in streets, city centers, pedestrian zones, railway stations, airports, and shopping centers.