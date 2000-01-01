Aphria Inc (NASDAQ:APHA)
North American company
This share can be held in
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - APHA
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - APHA
- Market Cap$1.163bn
- SymbolNASDAQ:APHA
- IndustryHealthcare
- SectorDrug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
- Currency
- ISINCA03765K1049
Company Profile
Aphria Inc and its subsidiaries produce and sell medical marijuana. Its products include Capsules, Oral solutions, and Vaporizers. The company's operations are based in Leamington, Ontario. It is focused on producing and selling medical marijuana and its derivatives through retail sales and wholesale channels. It operates through following segments: Cannabis operations which encompasses the production, distribution and sale of both medical and adult-use cannabis, Distribution operations and Businesses under development segment.Aphria Inc is licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana, including dried cannabis and cannabis oil, as a Licensed Producer under the provisions of the ACMPR.