North American company
  Market Cap: CAD1.704bn
  Symbol: TSE:APHA
  Industry: Healthcare
  Sector: Drug Manufacturers - Specialty & Generic
  ISIN: CA03765K1049

Company Profile

Aphria Inc is licensed to produce and sell medical marijuana, including dried cannabis and cannabis oil, as a Licensed Producer under the provisions of the ACMPR.

