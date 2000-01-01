Company Profile

APi Group Corp operates in three areas including Industrial Services, Safety Services, and Specialty Services. Its Industrial Services segment provides variety of services to the energy industry focused on transmission and distribution. This segment's services include oil and gas pipeline infrastructure, access and road construction, supporting facilities, and performing ongoing integrity management and maintenance. The Safety Services provides safety services in North America and Europe, focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems (fire protection solutions, HVAC and entry systems), including design, installation, inspection and service of these integrated systems. The Specialty Services provides a variety of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services.VG1110J2 Acquisition Ltd has been formed to undertake an acquisition of a target company or business.