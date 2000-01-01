A.Plus Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1841)

APAC company
This share can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Share Price Chart

- Chart currently unavailable -

Market Info - 1841

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - 1841

  • Market CapHKD242.000m
  • SymbolSEHK:1841
  • IndustryIndustrials
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINKYG0411B1014

Company Profile

A.Plus Group Holdings Ltd is a financial printing service provider. It provides typesetting, design, translation, printing and delivery services in relation to financial reports, announcements, shareholder circular, IPO prospectus and fund documents.

Latest 1841 news

Currently there for this company. Visit our news hub for other news .