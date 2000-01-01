A.Plus Group Holdings Ltd (SEHK:1841)
Share Price Chart
- Chart currently unavailable -
Market Info - 1841
- Market Open Price0.00
- Previous Close0.00
- Volume-
- 52w Low/High-
- Last Trade Price0.00
- Bid/Ask Price0.00
Company Info - 1841
- Market CapHKD242.000m
- SymbolSEHK:1841
- IndustryIndustrials
- Sector-
- Currency
- ISINKYG0411B1014
Company Profile
A.Plus Group Holdings Ltd is a financial printing service provider. It provides typesetting, design, translation, printing and delivery services in relation to financial reports, announcements, shareholder circular, IPO prospectus and fund documents.