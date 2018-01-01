APM Human Services International Pty (ASX:APM) Share Price

APM
APM Human Services International Pty
APAC company
Right Arrow 1
Industrials
Right Arrow 2
Staffing & Employment Services
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
NAV Price
-
Last Traded
-
Chg
-
-
XASX
-
Updated: -
Research
News & analysis
Loading...
Times are shown in GMT+11, values are delayed by at least 15 minutes. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
This stock can be held in:
Prev. Close
/
Mkt. Open
- / -
Volume
-
52w Low / High
- / -
Market Cap
-
P/E Ratio
-
Div. Yield
-
Company Profile
APM Human Services International Pty is engaged in providing services to job seekers and employers on behalf of the Australian Government. It is also involved in helping individuals in the prevention and proactive management of injuries.
Symbol
ASX:APM
ISIN
AU0000187528
Currency
AUD
Loading...
Loading Comparison
Latest APM News