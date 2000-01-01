Company Profile

APN Property Group Ltd is a Melbourne based specialist real estate investment manager. The company manages a suite of real estate funds to provide annuity style income streams and wealth creation opportunities for retail and institutional investors. Its operating segments are Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, Convenience Retail Property Fund, and Investment revenue. The company generates maximum revenue from the Real estate securities funds. Geographically, it operates only in Australia.APN Property Group Ltd is a real estate fund manager that manages real estate investment funds on behalf of institutions, superannuation funds and individual investors.