Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises Inc is a manufacturer of architectural glass and metal glass framings. The company also provides building glass installation services. Its three main business segments are vertically integrated. The architectural glass segment produces coated glass used in customized window and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multifamily residential buildings. The architectural framing systems segment designs and finishes the aluminum frames used in Apogee's glass applications, which are installed by the architectural services segment. All three segments contribute equally to the revenue of the company.Apogee Enterprises Inc is engaged in the design and development of value-added glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art.