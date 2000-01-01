Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

North American company
Market Info - ARI

  • Market Open Price0.00
  • Previous Close0.00
  • Volume-
  • 52w Low/High-
  • Last Trade Price0.00
  • Bid/Ask Price0.00

Company Info - ARI

  • Market Cap$2.856bn
  • SymbolNYSE:ARI
  • IndustryReal Estate
  • Sector-
  • Currency
  • ISINUS03762U1051

Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc invests, acquires, and manages various real-estate related debt investments across the United States. The subordinate loans and first-mortgage loans account for the vast majority of the portfolio on a cost basis.

